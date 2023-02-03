Top Office Mulls Lawsuit over Rumors about Fortune Teller

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is considering a lawsuit against a former defense ministry spokesperson and a media outlet over claims that a fortune teller was involved in the relocation of the presidential residence.An official at the top office told Yonhap News on Thursday that the office is mulling over suing former spokesperson of the defense ministry Boo Seung-chan over comments made in an interview with media outlet News Tomato earlier in the day.Boo claimed that in March of last year, a fortune teller called "Cheongong" and presidential security service chief Kim Yong-hyun toured the Army chief of staff's official residence and the Seoul office of the Army as candidate sites for the presidential residence.Boo said he was informed by Army Chief of Staff Nam Young-shin that the caretaker of Nam's official residence reported that the two had visited the two sites.The presidential office is considering legal action against Boo as well as the media outlet for spreading false claims, noting that Kim has already said he has never met the fortune teller.