Court to Issue Ruling for Ex-Justice Minister over Academic Irregularities, Power Abuse

Written: 2023-02-03 10:33:16Updated: 2023-02-03 11:33:28

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court is set to rule on charges against former justice minister Cho Kuk, who stands accused of academic irregularities involving his children and intervening in a state inspection.

The Seoul Central District Court will hold verdict hearings on Friday for Cho and Chung Kyung-sim, Cho’s wife and a former Dongyang University professor, as well as Busan Medical Center Director Roh Hwan-jung and former presidential aides Baek Won-woo and Park Hyung-cheol.

Cho was indicted in December 2019 for forging documents to help his children get into prestigious schools and for receiving bribes in the form of his daughter's scholarship.

He faced additional indictments the following month for abusing his power as a then-senior presidential civil secretary to end an inspection into bribery allegations surrounding former Busan vice mayor Yoo Jae-soo. Cho faces a total of 12 charges.

Chung, who is serving a four-year sentence after being convicted of university admission irregularities involving the couple's daughter, will await her sentencing for similar charges related to their son. The prosecution is seeking a two-year prison term.

Last month, prosecutors sought a five-year sentence, 12-million won fine and forfeiture of six million won for Cho.
