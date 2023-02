Photo : YONHAP News

Hacking groups with links to North Korea likely siphoned off as much as one-point-65 billion U.S. dollars in cryptocurrency last year.In a report on Wednesday, New York-based blockchain analysis provider Chainalysis said three-point-eight billion-dollars’ worth of virtual currency was stolen around the world last year, up 500 million dollars from 2021.The analysis said that groups linked to Pyongyang, such as the Lazarus Group, led the theft with 43-point-four percent of the total.Over the past seven years, the groups are believed to have snatched three-point-23 billion dollars, funds the United Nations says are used to finance the North’s nuclear arms and missile development.