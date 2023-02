Photo : YONHAP News

The city of Seoul has narrowed down the list of candidates to replace its current municipal slogan, "I SEOUL YOU,” to two contenders.According to the city government on Friday, 37-point-three percent of 397-thousand-721 South Koreans and foreigners that participated in a survey from December 28 to January 31 voted for "Seoul, my soul.""Seoul for you" was preferred by 34-point-nine percent, followed by 'Amazing Seoul" and "Make it happen, Seoul," at 17-point-seven percent and ten-point-one percent, respectively.Among South Korean nationals, "Seoul for you" was the most favored at 38 percent, while "Seoul, my soul" was the top choice among foreigners at 44-point-two percent.The municipal government plans to hold a runoff between the top two candidates in mid-February.