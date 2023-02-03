Disabled Advocacy Group to Call off Subway Protests until Feb. 13

Photo : YONHAP News

A group advocating for the rights of people with disabilities said it will call off rush-hour subway protests until February 13.Park Kyoung-seok, the head of Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination, said on Friday that a lawmakers' group led by main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Kim Min-seok and a civic group have requested the suspension.The lawmakers and civic group have pledged to actively engage in a social discussion and seek a resolution regarding mobility issues facing those with disabilities. The latest development comes after a string of sporadic protests by the group that brought subways to a standstill, with its members in wheelchairs jamming open train doors with ladders.Park then called on the general public to help throw light on the matter by by pressing the finance ministry and the Seoul city government for a resolution..Referring to his talks with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon the previous day, Park expressed regret that the mayor called his group's protests "extreme" while failing to call on the finance ministry to draw up a budget to improve disability rights.