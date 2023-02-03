Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Unification Minister: Halt in Inter-Korean Exchanges May Point to Internal Issues in N. Korea

Written: 2023-02-03 15:26:28Updated: 2023-02-03 17:18:13

Unification Minister: Halt in Inter-Korean Exchanges May Point to Internal Issues in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification minister Kwon Young-se has said that while North Korea's tight control over inter-Korean exchanges is likely aimed at taming the new administration in Seoul, it may also point to internal problems.

Kwon shared the assessment during a meeting on Friday with Buddhist monk Jinwoo, leader of the Jogye Order, noting that cross-border dialogue is cut off in all areas including government, society, culture, sports and religion.

He said the government has no intention of monopolizing cooperation and exchanges with the North and stressed that while it sternly deals with provocations, it also believes that facilitating humanitarian exchanges can help resolve the nuclear issue.

Kwon said that seeking active cooperation in nonpolitical areas such as cultural assets, religion and the environment is part of efforts to restore homogeneity between the two Koreas and not about shaking up the regime.

On Friday, the unification ministry also responded to North Korea's adoption of a new law on safeguarding state secrets, saying that Pyongyang appears to be tightening internal discipline and social order.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >