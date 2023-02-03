Families of Crowd Crush Victims Deplore Secondary Victimization

Photo : YONHAP News

Representatives of families of the 159 people who died as a result of the deadly crowd surge in Itaewon implored the public and the government to stop secondary victimization such as online slurs and mocking.Lee Jeong-min, the vice chief of a group representing the families, made the appeal during a forum held in parliament on Friday.Lee said that families are suffering from online attacks and underscored the gravity of secondary victimization by mentioning the 159th victim of the Itaewon tragedy who committed suicide in December following the traumatic event.Lee also slammed the government for its unwillingness to address such malicious attacks and argued that conservative groups who hurled insults at bereaved families near a memorial altar were not stopped by anyone.Lee wryly asked who can dissuade such behavior if the government does not step up to the task. He also called for parliamentary action.