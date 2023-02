Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States on Friday staged joint air drills over the West Sea, just two days after their previous maneuvers on Wednesday.The South Korean air force said the allies held the latest exercise involving U.S. F-22 and F-35B fighter jets and Korea's F-35As with the goal to improve interoperability.It said the drill demonstrated Washington's unmitigated prowess and commitment to the defense of South Korea.The air force added that the allies will continue their steadfast defense posture and step up joint drills in response to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.In talks this week, the two countries' defense chiefs agreed to deploy U.S. strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula more frequently as part of enhanced extended deterrence.