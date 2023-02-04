Park, Blinken Reaffirm Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks in Washington on Friday and reaffirmed the two nations' goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.The two sides also agreed to enhanced U.S. extended deterrence using the full range of capabilities against North Korean threats.In a joint press conference after the meeting, Park touted that 2023 marks the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance and vowed to expand the alliance beyond political, military and economic partnerships to include technology and culture.Park said peace without denuclearization is not true peace and that the allies will maintain their joint efforts to bring about actual peace.He also vowed stern and united response by the allies to any provocation by the North and added they will work to implement UN sanctions and prevent Pyongyang's illegal flow of funds. Park added that responding to the North's illegal cyber activities should also be a top priority.Blinken meanwhile said the South Korea-U.S. alliance is a linchpin of peace and prosperity in the region and that Seoul's Indo-Pacific strategy announced in December is a testament to their shared interests in the face of mounting challenges.He said the U.S. is committed to defending South Korea using the full range of its capabilities including nuclear, conventional and missile defense and the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to improving the allied defense against common threats.Blinken said he and Park also discussed the importance of maintaining peace on the Taiwan Strait and of trilateral security cooperation with Japan.Following the talks, the two officials signed a renewed agreement on science and technology cooperation which is expected to expand exchanges in key technologies and space.