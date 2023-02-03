Menu Content

US Ambassador for Cyberspace to Visit Seoul Next Week

Written: 2023-02-04 13:35:16Updated: 2023-02-04 14:04:21

US Ambassador for Cyberspace to Visit Seoul Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel Fick will visit South Korea next week, according to the U.S. State Department.

The department said in a press release Friday that the ambassador, during his stay in Seoul from Monday to Wednesday, will meet with counterparts from the foreign affairs and science ministries as well as the presidential office to exchange views on cybersecurity, securing information and communications technology infrastructure, and digital regulation.

Fick will also meet corporate officials of KT, Samsung Electronics, and SK Telecom to discuss the latest in 5G wireless networks, including Open Radio Access Networks, the department said.

The ambassador will then travel to the Philippines to take part in the ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting. There he will meet with representatives from ASEAN member states, other dialogue partners, and the private sector to reinforce U.S. commitment to the region and explore opportunities for further cooperation.
