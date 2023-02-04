Menu Content

S. Korea, US Sign Revised Agreement on Science Cooperation

Written: 2023-02-04 13:55:48Updated: 2023-02-04 14:16:00

S. Korea, US Sign Revised Agreement on Science Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed a revised agreement on science and technology cooperation between the two governments, on the sidelines of their meeting held in Washington on Friday.

The initial agreement, signed in 1992, aimed to enhance information sharing, personnel exchange and joint research in science and technology. It was then revised in 1999 to broaden its scope.

In the latest revision, the two sides extended it by ten years instead of the previous method of exchanging memorandums on a yearly basis.

Seoul's foreign ministry said the extension and revision has sharply enhanced the jurisdiction for the agreement and guarantees the achievement of South Korean participants in joint activities. 

The agreement includes a new clause on boosting discussions on the distribution of intellectual property rights between visiting researchers and the agencies that invited them. 

The revision also expands on the researchers’ decision making process, stating that intellectual property rights in a third country can be determined between the parties involved.
