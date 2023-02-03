Young Kim Named Chair of US House Indo-Pacific Subcommittee

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean-American congresswoman Young Kim has been named chair of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific.It marks the first time for a representative of Korean heritage to assume this key post which deals with South Korea-U.S. relations and diplomatic issues involving China, Japan and Taiwan.According to her office, Kim said that she was humbled to serve as chair of an essential subcommittee and vowed to work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to promote global human rights, support fellow freedom-loving countries, strengthen free trade with allies and hold adversaries accountable.She added that U.S. foreign policy decisions in the Indo-Pacific region will be pivotal in determining America’s future and standing on the world stage. She promised to play a bridging role connecting South Korea and the U.S. and work toward advancing the alliance.