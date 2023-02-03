Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Fishing Boast Capsizes in Southwestern Waters, Search Underway for 9 Crewmen

Written: 2023-02-05 13:12:57Updated: 2023-02-05 17:37:51

Fishing Boast Capsizes in Southwestern Waters, Search Underway for 9 Crewmen

Photo : YONHAP News

A fishing boat capsized in the southwestern waters on Saturday, with three crewmen rescued and nine others missing.

According to the Mokpo Coast Guard, they received a report at 11:19 p.m. Saturday that the 24-ton vessel had overturned in waters 16-point-six kilometers west of Daebichi Island.

The uninhabited island lies some 20 kilometers from the southwestern county of Sinan.

Three of the 12 crewmen aboard the ill-fated vessel were rescued soon by a nearby merchant ship. The rescued crewmen are reportedly two South Koreans and one Indonesia.

The Coast Guard are conducting a search of the remaining nine crewmen, mobilizing 34 vessels, eight aircraft and all available resources.

On Sunday, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered Interior Minister Lee Sang-min and Oceans Minister Cho Seung-hwan to visit the accident site to lead the search operation. Additionally, he gave Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup instructions to send Navy special forces to the scene to assist in the search and recovery of the missing crew members.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >