Economy

S. Korea's Jet Fuel Consumption Jumps 20% in 2022

Written: 2023-02-05 13:18:01Updated: 2023-02-05 17:38:26

Photo : YONHAP News

Jet fuel consumption in South Korea jumped nearly 20 percent last year as travel demand soared following the removal of social distancing measures.

According to data from the state-run Korea National Oil Corporation on Sunday, the country's jet fuel consumption came to 25-point-27 million barrels in 2022, up 19-point-four percent from a year earlier.

The increase is attributed to the lifting of social distancing measures.

Jet fuel consumption in the country, which reached 38-point-83 million barrels in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, plunged 44 percent on-year to 21-point-23 million barrels in 2020.

The tally further declined to 21-point-17 million barrels in 2021 before turning around in 2022.

Meanwhile, the country's gasoline consumption came to 88-point-34 million barrels last year, up four-point-one percent from a year earlier despite high oil prices.
