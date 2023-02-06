Parliament to Kick off Interpellation Sessions on Mon.

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival parties are expected to clash over pending political issues as parliament kicks off a three-day interpellation session on Monday.The National Assembly, which began the February extraordinary session last Thursday, will hold interrogative sessions with senior government officials on politics, foreign affairs, unification and security issues on Monday.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is scheduled to attend the session to field questions from lawmakers, along with foreign minister Park Jin, justice minister Han Dong-hoon and interior and safety minister Lee Sang-min.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is expected to interrogate the officials over the rumor that a fortune teller was involved in the relocation of the presidential residence, President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent remark about Iran being the enemy of the United Arab Emirates and interior minister Lee’s responsibility for the Itaewon crowd crush.The incursion of North Korean drones and Seoul’s offer to resolve the issue of compensation for the victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor through a South Korean foundation will also likely be among the issues covered.The ruling People Power Party, meanwhile, is expected to shed light on multiple allegations of illegalities involving DP Chair Lee Jae-myung while seeking to promote the diplomatic outcomes of President Yoon’s latest overseas trip to the UAE and Switzerland.The sessions will continue on Tuesday covering the economy before educational, social and cultural issues are addressed on Wednesday.