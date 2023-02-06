Greater Seoul Area, Sejong City Acting to Mitigate Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul metropolitan area and Sejong City are taking emergency measures to mitigate fine dust on Monday.From 6 a.m. until 9 p.m., public institutions in the areas that produce a large quantity of fine dust will be subject to decreases in operating hours and rates.Construction sites will also be required to alter work hours and implement anti-dust measures, including using dust-prevention covers. The ice rink in front of Seoul City Hall will also be closed while travel restrictions will be imposed on Grade Five diesel vehicles.The measures were announced in advance by the environment ministry on Sunday as fine dust levels in the western central regions hovered at “bad” levels.According to the National Institute of Environmental Research, fine dust levels on Monday will remain at that level in the greater Seoul area, western Gangwon areas, Chungcheong Provinces, Gwangju, North Jeolla Province and Daegu while the rest of the nation will see “normal” fine dust levels.