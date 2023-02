Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean boy group Tomorrow X Together, or TXT, has topped Billboard’s main albums chart for the first time.According to the U.S. music magazine which compiles the chart on Sunday, the five-member group landed the Number One spot on the "Billboard 200" chart nearly four years after making debut, selling 161-thousand-500 equivalent units of its new album, “The Name Chapter: Temptation.”With the feat, five South Korean groups have topped the Billboard 200 albums chart, including BTS, SuperM, Stray Kids and Blackpink.Big Hit Music, the management agency for both TXT and BTS, also became the first South Korean agency with multiple groups claiming the top spot on the Billboard main chart.Billboard calculates the albums chart rankings based on physical albums sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.