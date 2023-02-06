Menu Content

Domestic

Salvaging of Sunken Boat to be Attempted at Noon

Photo : YONHAP News

Efforts to refloat the sunken fishing boat, the Cheongbo, will be attempted at noon on Monday as part of the search for crew members who remain unaccounted for following its capsizing on Saturday.

According to rescue authorities, a 200-ton crane vessel arrived at the site the previous day and will be mobilized to pull up the fishing boat.

Authorities plan to complete preparations, including tying up the Cheongbo to the crane vessel, before proceeding at noon when conditions are forecast to be favorable with a calm current.

If the current defies the forecast, officials plan to relocate the sunken boat in its current state to a place where it can be refloated.

Eight of the 12 crew members remain missing after the 24-ton vessel capsized in waters 16-point-six kilometers west of Daebichi Island off Sinan County, South Jeolla Province, at 11:19 p.m. Saturday. Three others were rescued while one was found dead.
