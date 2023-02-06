Yoon Seeks Warning against Ahn Cheol-soo over PPP Leadership Race Comments

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for a warning against ruling People Power Party(PPP) chair hopeful Ahn Cheol-soo, who accused the top office of interfering in the party’s leadership race.A presidential official told KBS on Monday that Yoon's senior secretary for political affairs, Lee Jin-bok, met with PPP Chair Chung Jin-suk the previous day after the president personally instructed his office to warn Ahn of his displeasure over drawing him into the race.Chung told reporters after the meeting on Sunday that it is not desirable to pull the president and the top office into the election, effectively issuing a warning against Ahn.Ahn argued on his social media on Sunday that the presidential office is meddling in the ruling party’s leadership race, adding that it is a serious matter that impairs the foundation of the country's democracy and party politics.Ahn said in a radio show on Monday that he would stop using the phrase "Yoon-Ahn alliance" and decided to halt his campaigning for a day.Amid speculation that Yoon has a favored candidate for PPP chair, he is suspected to not be backing Ahn, who is credited with contributing to Yoon’s victory in the presidential election last year by merging his party with the PPP.