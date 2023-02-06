Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit 7-Month Low at 5,850

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the five-thousands on Monday amid a slowdown in the latest wave of infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that five-thousand-850 infections were reported throughout Sunday, including 20 cases from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to some 30-million-263-thousand.The daily figure more than halved from around 14-thousand the previous day due to reduced testing on Sunday. It is approximately one-thousand-500 cases fewer from a week ago and dropped by some three-thousand from two weeks ago, continuing a declining trend.It is the lowest level in 224 days since three-thousand-419 cases on June 27.The number of seriously or critically ill patients is down 24 from a day earlier at 289, a three-month low.The daily number of deaths came in at 18, down by four from the previous day, while the death toll rose to 33-thousand-614. The fatality rate is unchanged at zero-point-11 percent.