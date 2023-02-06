Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit 7-Month Low at 5,850

Written: 2023-02-06 10:21:03Updated: 2023-02-06 10:40:48

Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit 7-Month Low at 5,850

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the five-thousands on Monday amid a slowdown in the latest wave of infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that five-thousand-850 infections were reported throughout Sunday, including 20 cases from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to some 30-million-263-thousand.

The daily figure more than halved from around 14-thousand the previous day due to reduced testing on Sunday. It is approximately one-thousand-500 cases fewer from a week ago and dropped by some three-thousand from two weeks ago, continuing a declining trend. 

It is the lowest level in 224 days since three-thousand-419 cases on June 27. 

The number of seriously or critically ill patients is down 24 from a day earlier at 289, a three-month low.

The daily number of deaths came in at 18, down by four from the previous day, while the death toll rose to 33-thousand-614. The fatality rate is unchanged at zero-point-11 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >