Bereaved Families, Seoul Clash over Itaewon Memorial Altar for 3rd Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Discord between the families of the Itaewon crush victims and the Seoul city government continued for the third straight day on Monday over the families' unauthorized establishment of a memorial altar in front of City Hall.The Seoul Metropolitan Government notified the families that it would enforce an administrative execution to dismantle the memorial at Seoul Plaza by 1 p.m. Monday unless the families did so voluntarily.Seoul city later said it will respond with rules and regulations, noting administrative executions have customarily been enforced after two notifications, but said it won't dismantle the structure on Monday.The families and civic groups are guarding the memorial around-the-clock, claiming the right to commemorate the victims.After the city government rejected a request to set up the altar in nearby Gwanghwamun Square, the families abruptly built the altar on Saturday, a day before the 100th day since the October 29 tragedy, during a commemorative march.Citing a municipal ordinance, the city said it is authorized to issue an order to end the unapproved occupation of Seoul Plaza and to take necessary action.The families have rejected the city government's proposal to set up the memorial at Noksapyeong Station nearby the site of the tragedy.