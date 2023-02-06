Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gov't to Conduct Special Probe into LG Uplus' Internet Connection Failure, Data Breach

Written: 2023-02-06 11:11:43Updated: 2023-02-06 11:19:06

Gov't to Conduct Special Probe into LG Uplus' Internet Connection Failure, Data Breach

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will conduct a special investigation into the recent internet access malfunction and breach of personal information experienced by LG Uplus, the nation's third-largest wireless carrier.

The ICT ministry and the Korea Internet and Security Agency announced on Sunday that they would expand an ongoing probe launched last month to inspect the company's overall data protection system, including its security policy.

The government, which has issued a strong warning over the insufficient handling of the breaches by the company’s management, will analyze the cause behind the incidents while putting forth effective measures to prevent a recurrence.

LG Uplus suffered internet access malfunctions that lasted for about an hour on January 29 and again on Saturday following suspected DDoS attacks.

Last month, the company disclosed that the personal data of 290-thousand customers, including their names, birth dates and phone numbers, had been leaked.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >