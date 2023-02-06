DP to Pursue Impeachment of Interior Minister over Itaewon Tragedy

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has decided to table a motion to impeach interior minister Lee Sang-min to hold him accountable for the government's mishandling of the Itaewon crowd crush that claimed the lives of 159 people.The opposition party reached the decision on Monday following a general meeting of its National Assembly members.DP floor leader Park Hong-keun said his party has decided to defend the values of the Constitution and to fulfill its parliamentary duty to uphold the will of the public by holding the minister accountable for the tragedy.The motion is set to be submitted during a plenary session scheduled for Monday afternoon, requiring a vote within 72 hours.Passage of the motion by a majority of lawmakers would result in a suspension of the minister's authority until a ruling by the Constitutional Court.Last December, the DP unilaterally approved a nonbinding motion to dismiss the minister, which was rejected by President Yoon Suk Yeol.