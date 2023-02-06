Memorial Ceremony Held at National Assembly for Itaewon Crush Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

A memorial ceremony for the victims of last October's Itaewon crowd crush was held at the National Assembly on the 100th day since the tragedy on Sunday.Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo, the ruling and opposition party leadership and bereaved families attended the event hosted by the special parliamentary committee that investigated the Itaewon crush.The speaker and the party leaders were united in pledging efforts to prevent a recurrence of such a tragedy, with ruling People Power Party interim chief Chung Jin-suk promising to determine the cause and seek preventive steps.Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung urged President Yoon Suk Yeol, the government and the ruling party to bear in mind that the nation holds unlimited responsibility for the public’s lives.The bereaved families called for the establishment of a memorial altar at Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall as well as the enactment of a special law to set up an independent investigative body.The families on Saturday built an unauthorized altar at Seoul Plaza after the city government rejected a request for it to be established at nearby Gwanghwamun Square.Seoul City has said it would enforce an administrative execution removing the altar unless the families dismantle the memorial by 1 p.m. Monday.