Seoul Backs Washington’s Decision to Shoot down Chinese Balloon

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has sided with the United States over its decision to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, urging China to explain the incident in a transparent manner.An official from the foreign ministry said on Monday that it is Seoul's position that an infringement of territorial sovereignty of another state cannot be tolerated under international laws.The official said Seoul understands Washington's concerns and that it has the right to take necessary steps to protect national security.On Saturday, an F-22, supported by other U.S. fighter jets, brought down the high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon in skies over the coast of South Carolina.Beijing, for its part, has protested what it called Washington's excessive response, contending that the balloon was not a spying aircraft but a civilian craft that had entered U.S. airspace by accident.When asked whether the balloon could have flown over the Korean Peninsula en route to the U.S., South Korea's defense ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu said the military assessed that the balloon did not appear to violate South Korean airspace, explaining that it had not been detected by the military's radar system.