Pared-down Trucking Freight Rates System to Replace Expired Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to scrap the safe trucking freight rates system, which had been at the center of a unionized cargo truckers’ strike that lasted 16 days late last year.The government and the ruling camp convened a meeting on Monday on ways to normalize the cargo transport sector and decided to introduce the “standard trucking freight rates system.”Similar to the safe trucking freight rates system, the new system would apply for three years and also cover container and cement trucks with an aim to prevent overwork and overloading by guaranteeing minimum freight rates for truck drivers.However, the proposed system will eliminate the clause in the previous system that penalizes consignors who fail to guarantee the minimum rates, essentially rendering it less compulsory.Under this system, the government will come up with guidelines every year and truck drivers whose wages exceed a certain level will not be eligible to get such guarantees in freight rates.The government and the ruling camp also decided to oust from the market companies that lease out commercial truck license plates to truck drivers for fees.The ruling camp plans to seek revisions to the Trucking Transport Business Act based on the latest decisions reached with the government.