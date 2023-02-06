International China Resumes Group Tours to 20 Countries, Excludes S. Korea

For the first time in 3 years, China has resumed group tours to 20 countries, one of which is not South Korea.



According to a local media outlet, some 100 Chinese tourists departed on Monday for the first tour trip out of the country since the sale of such tours and packages was suspended on January 26, 2020 when COVID-19 began to spread within its borders.



Earlier on January 20, the Chinese culture ministry announced that it would allow Chinese nationals to travel to 20 countries if they are part of a tour group or a flight-plus-hotel package starting from Monday.



Among the 20 countries where Chinese nationals will be allowed to travel are Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, the Philippines, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kenya, New Zealand and Cuba.



However, South Korea, the U.S. and Japan were not included in the list.



The latest move follows China’s suspension of short-term visas for South Koreans last month in apparent retaliation of Seoul's entry restrictions on arrivals from China in the wake of spiking COVID-19 infections in that country.