Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

KBS: Presumed N. Korean Balloon Entered S. Korean Airspace on Sun.

Written: 2023-02-06 14:59:43Updated: 2023-02-06 15:09:27

KBS: Presumed N. Korean Balloon Entered S. Korean Airspace on Sun.

Photo : KBS News

KBS has found that a presumed weather balloon from North Korea entered South Korean airspace for a few hours on Sunday.

A senior military official said on Monday that the soldiers of a frontline unit in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province spotted the two-meter balloon at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, using a Thermal Observation Device.

The balloon flew at an altitude low enough for the soldiers to clearly identify it when it entered South Korea’s airspace.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), which reportedly received an immediate briefing, instructed the frontline unit to simply keep a close eye on the balloon after assessing that it was a weather balloon, without giving further orders.

The balloon was later spotted by frontline units along the eastern front and reportedly left South Korea’s airspace in the direction of the East Sea after a few hours.

Meanwhile, the defense ministry said on Monday that a Chinese surveillance balloon that the U.S. shot down last Saturday over its airspace is not believed to have passed through South Korea’s airspace.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >