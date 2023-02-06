S. Korea Monitoring N. Korea's Activities on Military Parade Preparations

Photo : KBS News

South Korea is closely monitoring "increased activity" by North Korea in apparent preparation for a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its armed forces.Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) spokesperson Lee Sung-jun said on Monday that the military was observing the increase in activity with greater interest as the date of the event, February 8, approaches.Lee added it was difficult to officially say when the parade would happen.Media outlets have recently cited commercial satellite imagery indicating the North has been preparing for the parade, with some experts believing that comparisons between current preparations and those of previous iterations indicate that the parade could be held at night.The regime has a history of using military parades to mark crucial national anniversaries to showcase its latest weapons systems, such as long-range missiles.