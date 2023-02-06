Ahn Suspends Campaining for a Day after Row with Pres. Office

Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo halted campaigning for party chair for a day after the presidential office disclosed its displeasure over the candidate’s conduct.On Monday, an official from the presidential office told KBS that the president's senior secretary for political affairs, Lee Jin-bok, delivered a warning from the president over Ahn's campaign to PPP Chair Chung Jin-suk in an unscheduled meeting on Sunday.Following the meeting, Lee told reporters that it was inappropriate to use the phrase "Yoon-Ahn alliance" floated by Ahn as he promoted his candidacy. Chung also said that it is not desirable to pull the president and the top office into the election.Ahn argued on his social media on Sunday that the presidential office is meddling in the ruling party’s leadership race, adding that it is a serious matter that impairs the foundation of the country's democracy and party politics.Amid speculation that Yoon has a favored candidate for PPP chair, he is suspected to not be backing Ahn, who is credited with contributing to Yoon’s victory in the presidential election last year by merging his party with the PPP.