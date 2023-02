Photo : YONHAP News

BTS has failed to secure its first Grammy.At the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, the global K-pop sensation ran for best pop duo or group performance with "My Universe" and best music video for "Yet to Come" but left the ceremony empty-handed.The winless night marks the third consecutive year that BTS was nominated but came up short of grabbing a Grammy.The best music video went to Taylor Swift for "All Too Well: The Short Film" while Kim Petras and Sam Smith's chart-topping collaboration "Unholy" won the Grammy for best pop duo or group performance.The members did not attend this year's ceremony as the group is on a break with the oldest member, Jin, currently serving his mandatory military service.