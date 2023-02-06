Seoul to Send Second Notification Calling for Removal of Memorial Altar for Itaewon Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City has decided to issue a second notice to the bereaved families of the Itaewon crush victims, asking them to remove a memorial altar they had set up without approval from the city government.The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Saturday notified the families that it would enforce an administrative execution to dismantle the memorial at Seoul Plaza by 1 p.m. Monday unless the families did so voluntarily. However, the families did not remove it by the deadline.A city official said on Monday that the city will decide when it will send a second notification while monitoring the situation, adding it is also deciding on a new deadline.A spokesperson of the city said in a press briefing earlier on Monday that administrative executions have customarily been enforced after two notifications.The spokesperson stressed that the city proposed setting up a memorial space within Noksapyeong Station nearby the site of the tragedy, but the families arbitrarily set up an altar at Seoul Plaza without approval, which is illegal.