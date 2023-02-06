Another Body Found in Capsized Boat

Photo : YONHAP News

Another body was found on Monday afternoon from a fishing boat which capsized in southwestern waters on Saturday.According to the Mokpo branch of the Korea Coast Guard, the body of a crew member identified as Yeo was found inside the vessel named Cheongbo, at 4:17 p.m.Earlier on Monday, rescuers found the body of a chief engineer of the vessel at 3:20 a.m. and the remains of two crew members inside the ship around noon.With the retrieval of the four bodies, five people, including the captain, remain missing.The 24-ton fishing boat carrying 12 crew members, including three foreign nationals, overturned in waters 16-point-six kilometers west of Daebichi Island off the southwestern county of Sinan, South Jeolla Province, at around 11 p.m. on Saturday.Three of the crew, reported to be two South Koreans and an Indonesian, were rescued by a nearby boat and taken to the hospital for treatment.