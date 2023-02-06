'Seoul City Has Not Presented Finalized Decision on Raising Eligible Age for Free Subway Rides'

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City said on Monday that it has never presented a decision on raising the eligible age for free subway rides.The city's spokesperson Lee Dong-ryul said the city government has not set any stance on possibly raising it to 70 from the current 65.The spokesperson urged all related parties -- the central government, local municipalities and the National Assembly -- to put their heads together and produce valid solutions.The spokesperson also called on the central government to shift its position and share the burden of the city's snowballing deficits incurred by the free ridership for the elderly.He denied the allegations that the city government conducted a related survey to lay the groundwork for raising the eligible age for free subway rides.Earlier on Monday, the city released the results of a survey, which found that people aged 65 and older in Seoul estimate the average age of senior citizens at 72-point-six years.