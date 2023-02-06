Number of Bodies Recovered from Capsized Boat Rises to 5

Photo : KBS News

The number of bodies recovered from a fishing boat that capsized in southwestern waters on Saturday reached five by the end of Monday.According to the Mokpo branch of the Korea Coast Guard, the body of a fifth crew member yet to be identified was found inside the vessel named “Cheongbo” at 5:46 p.m.Earlier on Monday, rescuers first found the body of the vessel's chief engineer at 3:20 a.m., with the remains of two crew members recovered around noon before another body was retrieved at 4:17 p.m., all inside the boat.With the retrieval of the five bodies, four people, including the captain, remain missing. Three of the crew, reported to be two South Koreans and an Indonesian, were rescued by a nearby boat after the incident.The 24-ton fishing boat carrying 12 crew members, including three foreign nationals, overturned in waters 16-point-six kilometers west of Daebichi Island off the southwestern county of Sinan, South Jeolla Province, at around 11 p.m. on Saturday.Coast Guard officials moved the vessel to a location 18 kilometers off Daeheosa Island overnight in preparation for a salvage attempt, the timing of which will be discussed on Tuesday morning.