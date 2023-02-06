N. Korea Discusses Ways to Perfect War Readiness in Party Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea convened a meeting of the ruling Workers Party's Central Military Commission on Monday to discuss ways to perfect the country's readiness posture for war.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Tuesday that leader Kim Jong-un presided over the meeting the previous day at the headquarters of the party's central committee.The KCNA said that the meeting covered major military and political tasks for the year as well as long-term issues concerning the orientation for army building.The agenda also included discussions on expanding and intensifying the operation and combat drills of the Korean People’s Army to cope with the current situation.The KCNA added that ways to more strictly perfect the country's preparedness for war were also discussed.The meeting comes amid reports that the North is preparing for a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its armed forces on Wednesday.