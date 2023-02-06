Seoul Sends 2nd Notification for Removal of Itaewon Memorial Altar

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul city government has sent a second notice to the bereaved families of the Itaewon crush victims asking them to remove a memorial altar they set up without the city’s approval.The Seoul Metropolitan Government sent the notice to the families at 5:40 p.m. on Monday, warning them that it would enforce an administrative execution to dismantle the memorial at Seoul Plaza in front of city hall if the families didn't do so voluntarily by 1 p.m. Wednesday.The families, however, strongly protested the move and refused to accept the notification.After the city government rejected a request to set up the altar in nearby Gwanghwamun Square, the families abruptly built the altar at Seoul Plaza on Saturday, a day before the 100th day since the October 29 tragedy, during a commemorative march.The city on Saturday set a deadline of 1 p.m. Monday for the families to remove the memorial.