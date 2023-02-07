Yoon Calls for Prompt Dispatch of Quake-Related Support to Türkiye

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for the prompt transportation of rescue personnel and medical supplies aboard military planes to support quake-stricken Türkiye.According to Yoon's office on Tuesday, the president ordered the foreign ministry and the South Korean diplomatic mission in the country to closely cooperate with Turkish authorities to provide support.Yoon also specifically urged the foreign ministry to lead coordination with related ministries on additional support for the devastated country.Yoon's press secretary Kim Eun-hye said the government will dispatch some 60 rescue workers to the country, adding that the president said Türkiye didn't hesitate to send troops during the Korean War.Early Tuesday, the president expressed condolences via social media to those who have lost their loved ones in the disaster, adding that South Korea is prepared to assist "blood brothers" Türkiye in every way.