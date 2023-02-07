Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Prosecutors Raid Some 40 Locations Linked to Development Project

Written: 2023-02-07 10:59:45Updated: 2023-02-07 16:48:15

Prosecutors Raid Some 40 Locations Linked to Development Project

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating corruption allegations surrounding the Wirye and Daejang-dong development projects launched a raid of locations linked to another project in Baekhyeon-dong in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Tuesday sent prosecutors and investigators to Seongnam City Hall, the Seongnam Development Corporation and private real estate development company Asia Developer to obtain evidence.

Around 40 locations are being searched, including the residences of two close associates of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, former Korea Housing Technology chief Kim In-seop and the head of Asia Developer, identified by the surname Jeong.

The prosecution suspects that the Seongnam city government granted administrative favors to Asia Developer in 2015, which took the lead on a high-profile apartment project in the city's Baekhyeon-dong area.

The raid comes as the DP chief was summoned for a second round of questioning by the prosecution over his alleged role in the development projects while mayor of the city.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >