FM Park: Tokyo's Upholding of 1998 Joint Declaration Could Resolve Wartime Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin voiced support for resolving the wartime forced labor issue by accepting Tokyo’s comprehensive upholding of the Joint Declaration of 1998 expressing remorse and offering an apology for its colonial-era atrocities.The minister issued the position in response to a question during Monday's parliamentary interpellation session on whether Seoul was willing to accept a show of remorse based on past statements in lieu of a fresh apology as Japan’s Kyodo News reported Tokyo was considering last month.Stating that Japanese companies linked to wartime forced labor are refusing to recognize their responsibility, Park said Tokyo must express its remorse for the past. He said one method can be for Tokyo to uphold its past apologies and explicitly recognize them, which the two sides are discussing.Until now, the government has called for a "sincere response" from Tokyo as Seoul's Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan seeks to compensate the victims by proxy.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo also reflected the stance, saying relations with Japan should advance toward the future in consideration of security and economic situations rather than being fixated on the past.