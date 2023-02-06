Foreign Exchange Market to be Opened to Overseas Institutions

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to open the domestic foreign exchange market to overseas institutions from as early as the second half of 2024 with an eye to gradually shift to 24-hour operations.The decision to open the market and initially extend trading by ten and a half hours was announced on Tuesday as a part of a plan by the finance ministry and the Bank of Korea(BOK) to restructure the foreign currency market.In a bid to increase access to the market, the government will allow entry by overseas institutions without requiring a local branch or an account with a local institution.Authorization will be based on adequate liquidity, identification information, and a fulfillment of obligation agreement. Short-term speculative entities, including hedge funds, will not be permitted.To guarantee the effectiveness of overseas participation, market closing hours will be extended from the current 3:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., with authorities considering around-the-clock operations.The government plans to submit a revision to the foreign exchange transaction law by the third quarter of this year and conduct a trial run early next year.