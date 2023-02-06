Regulations on Redevelopment for Planned Areas to be Streamlined

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will seek to cut red tape to aid residential redevelopment in the first-phase planned development areas of Bundang, Ilsan, Jungdong, Pyeongchon and Sanbon in Gyeonggi Province.According to the land ministry's special law on aging planned areas announced on Tuesday, the housing deterioration standard will be reduced from the current 30 years to 20 years and covers first-phase areas as well as several others outside the capital region.In the event that a housing zone falls below the standard area of one million square meters, two or more adjacent zones would be included should they exceed the set standard.Areas designated as a special redevelopment zone will be eligible for various incentives, such as the easing or exempting of safety inspections, and an increased floor-area ratio by up to 500 percent for select areas including subway station influence areas.The ministry plans to submit the special bill to the National Assembly within this month.