Seoul Postpones Dismantling Itaewon Memorial Altar until Weekend

Written: 2023-02-07 12:46:06Updated: 2023-02-07 14:22:20

Seoul Postpones Dismantling Itaewon Memorial Altar until Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul city government has postponed the enforcement of an administrative execution to dismantle a memorial altar set up in front of City Hall by the families of Itaewon crowd crush victims.

Seoul Vice Mayor for Political Affairs Oh Shin-hwan said on Tuesday that the city has decided on a postponement until the end of this week in consideration of the families' grief, despite the fact that they abruptly and illegally established the unauthorized altar at Seoul Plaza.

The vice mayor emphasized that dismantling the unapproved altar in the plaza is an appropriate course of action by the relevant administrative agency.

He then requested that, by Sunday, the families propose a new location besides Noksapyeong Station nearby the site of the tragedy as previously suggested by the city government.

The city had earlier given the families a deadline of 1 p.m. Monday, then 1 p.m. Wednesday to take down the altar.
