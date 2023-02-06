Ultrafine Dust Reduction Measures in Effect through Tues. Night

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has implemented emergency fine dust reduction measures for the capital area and other central and eastern regions through Tuesday night.As of 6 a.m., the environment ministry issued the lowest ultrafine dust crisis alert level of "attention" on a four-tier scale for the metro area, the central Chungcheong region and eastern parts of Gangwon Province.The density of ultrafine dust, particles smaller than two-point-five micrometers in diameter, is forecast to stay in the "bad" range of between 36 and 75 micrograms per cubic meter in the affected regions.Emergency reduction measures were also issued for the second consecutive day for the capital region and the central administrative city of Sejong.Under the reduction measures, heavy fine dust emitters, including grade five diesel vehicles, will be banned while construction sites will be required to readjust or cut down operating hours.Ultrafine dust level is projected to go down Wednesday afternoon.