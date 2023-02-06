Rival Camps Take Aim at Key Figures Facing Probes on 1st Day of Parliamentary Inquiries

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and opposition parties traded swipes at key figures of the other camp facing ongoing prosecutorial investigations on the first day of the National Assembly’s inquiries with government officials on Monday.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmakers highlighted allegations that funds sent to North Korea by former Ssangbangwool Group chief Kim Seong-tae were partly meant to finance a trip by main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chief Lee Jae-myung to the North.PPP Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok said that either a request that the funds be transferred to the North or the tacit permittance of the transfer by Lee would constitute a serious breach of the law.The DP, on its part, repeated its call for a probe into stock manipulation allegations involving first lady Kim Keon-hee.While questioning justice minister Han Dong-hoon, DP Rep. Jung Chung-rae claimed that President Yoon Suk Yeol is not pursuing a probe into his wife because he won the presidential race.DP Rep. Song Gab-seok asked Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to comment on suspicions that a fortune teller, known as Cheongong, was involved in the president’s choice of relocation for the presidential residence.Song said that if such allegations are true, it would mark a grave act of meddling in state affairs. The prime minister, on his part, denied the suspicions.