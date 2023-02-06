Na Kyung-won Meets PPP Leadership Contender

Photo : YONHAP News

Former ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Na Kyung-won met with party chair contender Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon and said that they see eye to eye on many issues.Speaking to reporters after their lunch meeting at a restaurant in Seoul on Tuesday, Na expressed concerns over the state of the party and the scheduled party convention, saying that it is a difficult time and many tasks lie ahead.She indirectly threw her support behind Kim by pledging to play a necessary role in state governance and the ruling bloc's victory in next year's general elections.Kim said the meeting could be the first of many sessions to discuss ways and efforts to safeguard and fulfill conservative party values, promising to share more opinions with the former lawmaker and seek her advice.Na and Kim also shook hands before the reporters.Na bowed out of the party leadership race in late January after being dismissed by the President Yoon Suk Yeol from two positions in his administration.