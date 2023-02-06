Domestic Court Hands down 40-Yr. Prison Sentence for Seoul Subway Murderer

A Seoul court has sentenced a former subway worker charged with killing a female colleague last year to 40 years in prison.



The Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday also ordered Jeon Ju-hwan to wear an electronic ankle monitor for 15 years, finding him guilty of stalking and illegally filming the victim prior to her death in addition to the murder charge.



The court ruling comes after the prosecution demanded the death penalty for Jeon last month, arguing that the 31-year-old suspect is highly likely to commit radical crimes such as murder again given his self-centered thinking patterns and anger management issues.



Jeon, a former subway station worker, was arrested in September for killing a female colleague inside a public restroom in Line Number Two’s Sindang subway station where she was working. He allegedly killed her in reprisal after she reported him for stalking her, resulting in an indictment.



The murder occurred a day before the court was scheduled to rule in the stalking case, with Jeon allegedly expecting heavy punishment. The court later handed down nine years in prison on the stalking charge, a verdict that was appealed by both the prosecution and the suspect.