FM Park: Gov't Plans to Send 60-Member Relief Team to Türkiye

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin said the government is reviewing the dispatch of an emergency relief crew led by a search and rescue team to quake-stricken Türkiye.Chairing a related meeting on Tuesday to formally approve such a dispatch, the top diplomat said that a maximum 60-member team is being planned in accordance with Türkiye's request.He said the team headed by the foreign ministry will include officials of the National Fire Agency's 119 emergency rescue squad and the Korea International Cooperation Agency, or KOICA.Park said the private sector is also preparing support measures and expressed hope that they can create further synergy.Seoul received a formal request from Türkiye on Monday asking for rescue workers. A three-member advance team made up of personnel from the foreign ministry, the 119 rescue squad and KOICA left later that day for an on-site inspection.Park said Seoul will first provide five million U.S. dollars in emergency humanitarian aid and will review further support down the road after observing the scale of damage.