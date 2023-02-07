S. Korea to Send 110-strong Disaster Relief Team to Türkiye

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will dispatch a 110-member disaster relief team to quake-stricken Türkiye, the largest contingent of its kind ever sent to a disaster area overseas.The foreign ministry announced Tuesday its 60-member team including officials of the National Fire Agency's 119 emergency rescue squad and the Korea International Cooperation Agency will join 50 personnel from the defense ministry, making a total of 110 members.In a briefing, ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said that Korea will also deliver medical supplies by military transport aircraft.In Türkiye, the team will consult with rescue workers arriving from different countries as well as the United Nations and the Turkish government to determine their duties and area of operation.These decisions were made during an interagency meeting hosted by foreign minister Park Jin earlier in the day.Seoul will also offer five million dollars in emergency humanitarian assistance to Türkiye and also prepare an aid package for Syria as soon as international agencies announce details of what the war-torn country needs.The foreign ministry also set up an emergency task force on earthquake relief led by first vice minister Cho Hyun-dong.Meanwhile, at the UN's request, South Korea has also decided to provide 300-thousand dollars in humanitarian aid to Iran which suffered a five-point-nine magnitude tremor on January 28.