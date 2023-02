Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has issued a special travel advisory for six provinces in Türkiye's southeastern region where an earthquake occurred.The areas include Kahramanmaras, Malatya, Adiyaman, Osmaniye, Adana and Hatay provinces for which level 1, the lowest level advisory, was previously in place.The second-highest travel advisory of level 3 remains in effect for four other provinces in the country's southeast - Diyarbakır, Şanlıurfa, Gaziantep and Kilis.Noting the continuation of aftershocks, the ministry urged South Korean residents in affected areas to take shelter in line with local authorities' guidance and others who were planning to travel to the region to cancel or postpone their plans.Those in need of consular assistance related to the earthquake can call the foreign ministry(+82-2-3210-0404) or the South Korean embassy in Türkiye(+90-533-203-6535).